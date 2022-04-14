Jeeter on solana ($JEET) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Jeeter on solana ($JEET), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Jeeter on solana ($JEET) Information $Jeeter is the official token of Jeeter On Solana (University), your premier destination on the Solana blockchain for mastering the art of meme coin trading. Whether you’re a seasoned trader or a complete newbie, our innovative platform offers comprehensive courses and resources tailored specifically for the vibrant world of meme coins. Official Website: https://jeeteronsolana.com/ Buy $JEET Now!

Jeeter on solana ($JEET) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: $ 999.09M
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 5.24K
All-Time High: $ 0.00082975
All-Time Low: $ 0.00000356
Current Price: $ 0

Jeeter on solana ($JEET) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Jeeter on solana ($JEET) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of $JEET tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many $JEET tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand $JEET's tokenomics, explore $JEET token's live price!

$JEET Price Prediction

