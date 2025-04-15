JBM Price ($JBM)
The live price of JBM ($JBM) today is 0.00001698 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 8.90K USD. $JBM to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key JBM Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- JBM price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 524.15M USD
During today, the price change of JBM to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of JBM to USD was $ -0.0000026840.
In the past 60 days, the price change of JBM to USD was $ -0.0000078209.
In the past 90 days, the price change of JBM to USD was $ -0.000017073642871724686.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000026840
|-15.80%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000078209
|-46.06%
|90 Days
|$ -0.000017073642871724686
|-50.13%
Discover the latest price analysis of JBM: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-13.19%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$JBM is a community-driven memecoin inspired by the adventurous spirit of a bold character from classic tales of exploration and growth. It aims to disrupt the crypto space by fostering a genuine, organic community built on transparency and trust. The project is designed for long-term sustainability with robust tokenomics. The team has already burned 45% of the total token supply and 50% of the liquidity pool which is also burned, ensuring a deflationary model. Additionally, 2.5% of the liquidity has been locked for 2 years, with the fees generated from this additional liquidity pool being allocated for buyback and burn mechanisms. A further 2.5% is reserved for growth funds, which are also locked for 2 years, ensuring steady development over time. $JBM focuses on creating a sustainable ecosystem where the community plays a central role in shaping its future, aiming to redefine the memecoin space with integrity and longevity.
