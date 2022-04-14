Jatevo (JTVO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Jatevo (JTVO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Jatevo (JTVO) Information JATEVO (Jatayu Vortex) is a decentralized AI cloud platform offering ultra-fast inference for large language models (LLMs) like DeepSeek and Llama 4, running on high-performance hardware including NVIDIA GB200, SN40L RDU, and Cerebras WSE-3. Its core innovation is the Jatevo Chainlets, a RAG-based multi-agent system for enterprise-scale intelligent document processing. $JTVO serves as the native utility token, used to access compute resources, LLM inference, and related services within the platform. Inspired by the mythical Jatayu, JATEVO aims to provide scalable, secure, and efficient decentralized AI infrastructure. Official Website: https://jatevo.ai/ Whitepaper: https://jatevo.ai/jtvo Buy JTVO Now!

Jatevo (JTVO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Jatevo (JTVO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 207.10K $ 207.10K $ 207.10K Total Supply: $ 999.97M $ 999.97M $ 999.97M Circulating Supply: $ 999.97M $ 999.97M $ 999.97M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 207.10K $ 207.10K $ 207.10K All-Time High: $ 0.00583512 $ 0.00583512 $ 0.00583512 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00020877 $ 0.00020877 $ 0.00020877 Learn more about Jatevo (JTVO) price

Jatevo (JTVO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Jatevo (JTVO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of JTVO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many JTVO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand JTVO's tokenomics, explore JTVO token's live price!

