JargonQuest Price Today

The live JargonQuest (JQ) price today is $ 0, with a 0.08% change over the past 24 hours. The current JQ to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per JQ.

JargonQuest currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 63,008, with a circulating supply of 3.31B JQ. During the last 24 hours, JQ traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, JQ moved +0.11% in the last hour and +2.85% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

JargonQuest (JQ) Market Information

Market Cap $ 63.01K$ 63.01K $ 63.01K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 105.33K$ 105.33K $ 105.33K Circulation Supply 3.31B 3.31B 3.31B Total Supply 5,534,543,102.0 5,534,543,102.0 5,534,543,102.0

The current Market Cap of JargonQuest is $ 63.01K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of JQ is 3.31B, with a total supply of 5534543102.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 105.33K.