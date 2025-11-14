This project introduces a meme fan token inspired by “UTA,” the beloved baby pygmy hippo born in a Japanese zoo. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, the token aims to unite a global community of fans through a fun and decentralized digital asset. It has 0/0 tax, renounced ownership, and burned liquidity. The token embodies both entertainment and community value, serving as a unique way for supporters to engage, trade, and share in the cultural moment surrounding UUTA. It is a community-driven asset within the Ethereum ecosystem.