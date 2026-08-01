Janus Henderson Anemoy Treasury Fund Price Today

The live Janus Henderson Anemoy Treasury Fund (JTRSY) price today is $ 1.11, with a 0.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current JTRSY to USD conversion rate is $ 1.11 per JTRSY.

Janus Henderson Anemoy Treasury Fund currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 872,573,563, with a circulating supply of 783.77M JTRSY. During the last 24 hours, JTRSY traded between $ 1.11 (low) and $ 1.11 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.11, while the all-time low was $ 1.085.

In short-term performance, JTRSY moved 0.00% in the last hour and +0.07% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 0.00.

Janus Henderson Anemoy Treasury Fund (JTRSY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 872.57M$ 872.57M $ 872.57M Volume (24H) $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 872.57M$ 872.57M $ 872.57M Circulation Supply 783.77M 783.77M 783.77M Total Supply 783,770,063.238116 783,770,063.238116 783,770,063.238116

The current Market Cap of Janus Henderson Anemoy Treasury Fund is $ 872.57M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 0.00. The circulating supply of JTRSY is 783.77M, with a total supply of 783770063.238116. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 872.57M.