Janus Henderson Anemoy AAA CLO Fund Price Today

The live Janus Henderson Anemoy AAA CLO Fund (JAAA) price today is $ 1.046, with a 0.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current JAAA to USD conversion rate is $ 1.046 per JAAA.

Janus Henderson Anemoy AAA CLO Fund currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 700,942,141, with a circulating supply of 670.35M JAAA. During the last 24 hours, JAAA traded between $ 1.046 (low) and $ 1.046 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.046, while the all-time low was $ 1.009.

In short-term performance, JAAA moved 0.00% in the last hour and +0.10% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 0.00.

Janus Henderson Anemoy AAA CLO Fund (JAAA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 700.94M$ 700.94M $ 700.94M Volume (24H) $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 700.94M$ 700.94M $ 700.94M Circulation Supply 670.35M 670.35M 670.35M Total Supply 670,349,405.235751 670,349,405.235751 670,349,405.235751

The current Market Cap of Janus Henderson Anemoy AAA CLO Fund is $ 700.94M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 0.00. The circulating supply of JAAA is 670.35M, with a total supply of 670349405.235751. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 700.94M.