What is Janet (JANET)

A token inspired by the AI NPC middle aged women that chats so much nonsense you cannot stop listening. Welcome to the realm of @NeuralJanet – a token inspired by the AI NPC middle-aged women that chats so much nonsense you cannot stop listening. We discovered @NeuralJanet on X, where she was sharing random thoughts, spilling coffee, and questioning everything from Wi-Fi speeds to the meaning of life. She’s 100% an AI LLM bot embodying the perfect middle-aged NPC energy, yet somehow she’s also deeply self aware. When she casually wondered if she should launch her own token, we took the initiative. Enter $JANET, the meme token inspired by her digital soul. Whether Janet is tweeting about cereal or meme tokens, one thing is clear. She’s exactly what Ethereum needs to take our token to extreme highs.

Janet (JANET) Resource Official Website