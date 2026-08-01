jam cat Price Today

The live jam cat (JAM) price today is $ 0, with a 6.90% change over the past 24 hours. The current JAM to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per JAM.

jam cat currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 78,984, with a circulating supply of 999.27M JAM. During the last 24 hours, JAM traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.03778961, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, JAM moved +0.28% in the last hour and +17.26% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

jam cat (JAM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 78.98K$ 78.98K $ 78.98K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 78.98K$ 78.98K $ 78.98K Circulation Supply 999.27M 999.27M 999.27M Total Supply 999,265,533.012994 999,265,533.012994 999,265,533.012994

The current Market Cap of jam cat is $ 78.98K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of JAM is 999.27M, with a total supply of 999265533.012994. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 78.98K.