JAM Price Today

The live JAM (JAM) price today is $ 0.00552229, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current JAM to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00552229 per JAM.

JAM currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 980,259, with a circulating supply of 177.51M JAM. During the last 24 hours, JAM traded between $ 0.00552149 (low) and $ 0.00558597 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.077332, while the all-time low was $ 0.0053866.

In short-term performance, JAM moved -- in the last hour and -11.85% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 17.29.

JAM (JAM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 980.26K$ 980.26K $ 980.26K Volume (24H) $ 17.29$ 17.29 $ 17.29 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 5.52M$ 5.52M $ 5.52M Circulation Supply 177.51M 177.51M 177.51M Total Supply 999,999,999.641655 999,999,999.641655 999,999,999.641655

The current Market Cap of JAM is $ 980.26K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 17.29. The circulating supply of JAM is 177.51M, with a total supply of 999999999.641655. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.52M.