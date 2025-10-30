Jakpot Games (JAKPOT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00006197 24H High $ 0.00006586 All Time High $ 0.00464997 Lowest Price $ 0.00005688 Price Change (1H) +1.62% Price Change (1D) -2.30% Price Change (7D) -52.81%

Jakpot Games (JAKPOT) real-time price is $0.00006399. Over the past 24 hours, JAKPOT traded between a low of $ 0.00006197 and a high of $ 0.00006586, showing active market volatility. JAKPOT's all-time high price is $ 0.00464997, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00005688.

In terms of short-term performance, JAKPOT has changed by +1.62% over the past hour, -2.30% over 24 hours, and -52.81% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Jakpot Games (JAKPOT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 63.19K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 63.19K Circulation Supply 987.59M Total Supply 987,591,673.308979

The current Market Cap of Jakpot Games is $ 63.19K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of JAKPOT is 987.59M, with a total supply of 987591673.308979. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 63.19K.