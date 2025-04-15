Jake Newman Enterprises Price (JNE)
The live price of Jake Newman Enterprises (JNE) today is 0.00906739 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. JNE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Jake Newman Enterprises Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Jake Newman Enterprises price change within the day is +0.13%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Jake Newman Enterprises to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Jake Newman Enterprises to USD was $ -0.0001880259.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Jake Newman Enterprises to USD was $ -0.0035154932.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Jake Newman Enterprises to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.13%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0001880259
|-2.07%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0035154932
|-38.77%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Jake Newman Enterprises: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+0.13%
+7.61%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Jake Newman Enterprises [ JNE ] is the parent project and incubator of multiple memecoins and defi utility tokens. JNE researches, revitalizes, and incubates blockchain projects to assist the advancements of the Web3 space.
