Jager Hunter Price Today

The live Jager Hunter (JAGER) price today is $ 0, with a 11.30% change over the past 24 hours. The current JAGER to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per JAGER.

Jager Hunter currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 4,398,602, with a circulating supply of 14,600.00T JAGER. During the last 24 hours, JAGER traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, JAGER moved +1.14% in the last hour and -0.77% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Jager Hunter (JAGER) Market Information

Market Cap $ 4.40M$ 4.40M $ 4.40M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 4.40M$ 4.40M $ 4.40M Circulation Supply 14,600.00T 14,600.00T 14,600.00T Total Supply 1.46e+16 1.46e+16 1.46e+16

The current Market Cap of Jager Hunter is $ 4.40M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of JAGER is 14,600.00T, with a total supply of 1.46e+16. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.40M.