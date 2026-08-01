JADE Protocol Price Today

The live JADE Protocol (JADE) price today is $ 0.04795002, with a 0.06% change over the past 24 hours. The current JADE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.04795002 per JADE.

JADE Protocol currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 17,152.34, with a circulating supply of 357.70K JADE. During the last 24 hours, JADE traded between $ 0.0462489 (low) and $ 0.04786944 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.397623, while the all-time low was $ 0.04567202.

In short-term performance, JADE moved +0.41% in the last hour and -13.11% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 248.06.

JADE Protocol (JADE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 17.15K$ 17.15K $ 17.15K Volume (24H) $ 248.06$ 248.06 $ 248.06 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 20.25K$ 20.25K $ 20.25K Circulation Supply 357.70K 357.70K 357.70K Total Supply 422,206.553226705 422,206.553226705 422,206.553226705

The current Market Cap of JADE Protocol is $ 17.15K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 248.06. The circulating supply of JADE is 357.70K, with a total supply of 422206.553226705. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 20.25K.