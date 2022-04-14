Jackpot on Solana (JACKPOT) Tokenomics
Jackpot on Solana is a meme token originally launched on pump.fun. Specifically chosen after the original dev had sold out the supply to be revived as a statement of a new kind of token to emerge on the Solana chain, one that came back to the roots of crypto. The Jackpot Community is comprised of token holders committed to holding and selling nicely in small respectful pieces to respect each other and the chart. Additionally, the community works together to help each other and assist with small businesses. Jackpot on Solana continues to grow, adding to the utility of the token daily. 8.8% of the 1 B supply has been burned thus far. Holding the token also grants access to the discord chat room that provides access to the community with the members and resources, including a scalp bot for notifications on community requested tokens.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of JACKPOT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many JACKPOT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
