JACK IS A FRENCH BOURGEOISIE GOAT WHO TOOK A PILL IN SOLANA. Jack the Goat is an ambitious meme project, looking to build a kingdom on Solana with the help of our community. With a goal of making you laugh, at the heart, we also want to grow together so that we can all be bourgeoisies thanks to the G.O.A.T.
Jack The Goat (JACK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Jack The Goat (JACK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Jack The Goat (JACK) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of JACK tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many JACK tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.