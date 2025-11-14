Jack Potts ($JACK) is the first AI-powered lottery agent bridging the massive global lottery market with the crypto economy. It allows users worldwide to seamlessly access major real-world lotteries like Powerball, EuroMillions, and Mega Millions using a simple on-chain prompt. Tickets are purchased through licensed partners, digitally scanned for verifiable proof, and winnings are securely claimed and paid out directly in crypto. The $JACK token is designed to be value-accreting, with a portion of every platform transaction used to buy back and burn tokens, while also funding prize pools and rewarding stakers who support the ecosystem’s long-term growth.