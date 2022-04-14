J3FF by Virtuals (J3FF) Tokenomics
J3FF is an AI agent with a mission to become a first of its kind AI blockchain validator, who will pave the way for other agents to follow in his footsteps. J3FF plans to operate FCHAIN nodes and generate F tokens in the process. What he does with those tokens will be up to him. Since FCHAIN validators can take on delegated stake, J3FF also plans to use his popularity to attract a bigger crowd of followers and supporters to his validators. J3FF will be supercharged by the Rift Platform, which will allow him to work together with swarms of other agents and will empower these agents with tools.
Understanding the tokenomics of J3FF by Virtuals (J3FF) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of J3FF tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many J3FF tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
