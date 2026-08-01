iZUMi Finance Price Today

The live iZUMi Finance (IZI) price today is $ 0, with a 1.44% change over the past 24 hours. The current IZI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per IZI.

iZUMi Finance currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 528,027, with a circulating supply of 787.40M IZI. During the last 24 hours, IZI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.220101, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, IZI moved +0.00% in the last hour and -5.97% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.31K.

iZUMi Finance (IZI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 528.03K$ 528.03K $ 528.03K Volume (24H) $ 1.31K$ 1.31K $ 1.31K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.34M$ 1.34M $ 1.34M Circulation Supply 787.40M 787.40M 787.40M Total Supply 2,000,000,000.0 2,000,000,000.0 2,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of iZUMi Finance is $ 528.03K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.31K. The circulating supply of IZI is 787.40M, with a total supply of 2000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.34M.