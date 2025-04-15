IXO Price (IXO)
The live price of IXO (IXO) today is 0.01308477 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.13M USD. IXO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key IXO Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- IXO price change within the day is -2.43%
- It has a circulating supply of 86.64M USD
Get real-time price updates of the IXO to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate IXO price information.
During today, the price change of IXO to USD was $ -0.00032607522378741.
In the past 30 days, the price change of IXO to USD was $ -0.0026054315.
In the past 60 days, the price change of IXO to USD was $ -0.0044983424.
In the past 90 days, the price change of IXO to USD was $ -0.03210680123922912.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00032607522378741
|-2.43%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0026054315
|-19.91%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0044983424
|-34.37%
|90 Days
|$ -0.03210680123922912
|-71.04%
Discover the latest price analysis of IXO: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.36%
-2.43%
+7.52%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
IXO is the layer-1 token of the Internet of Impacts of inter-connected networks, powered by IXO Protocol blockchains, that provides foundational infrastructure for the Spatial Web. These networks enable dynamic digital twin domains of people, organisations, physical infrastructure, financial capital, AI and data to be more intelligently coordinated, financed, verified, governed, and informed, with the mission of generating sustainable social, environmental, economic, and climate Impacts, at an Internet-scale. Solutions are already being deployed through this Spatial Web in domains such as clean energy transition, disease prevention, youth employment, education, autonomous AI, and supply-chain optimisation.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 IXO to VND
₫335.50658757
|1 IXO to AUD
A$0.0206739366
|1 IXO to GBP
￡0.0098135775
|1 IXO to EUR
€0.0115145976
|1 IXO to USD
$0.01308477
|1 IXO to MYR
RM0.0577038357
|1 IXO to TRY
₺0.4977446508
|1 IXO to JPY
¥1.8788421243
|1 IXO to RUB
₽1.0760914848
|1 IXO to INR
₹1.1255519154
|1 IXO to IDR
Rp218.0794127682
|1 IXO to KRW
₩18.6658169481
|1 IXO to PHP
₱0.7462244331
|1 IXO to EGP
￡E.0.6671924223
|1 IXO to BRL
R$0.0765459045
|1 IXO to CAD
C$0.0180569826
|1 IXO to BDT
৳1.5896687073
|1 IXO to NGN
₦21.0027568701
|1 IXO to UAH
₴0.5401393056
|1 IXO to VES
Bs0.92901867
|1 IXO to PKR
Rs3.670277985
|1 IXO to KZT
₸6.7760789922
|1 IXO to THB
฿0.4395174243
|1 IXO to TWD
NT$0.4236848526
|1 IXO to AED
د.إ0.0480211059
|1 IXO to CHF
Fr0.0105986637
|1 IXO to HKD
HK$0.1014069675
|1 IXO to MAD
.د.م0.1211649702
|1 IXO to MXN
$0.2626113339