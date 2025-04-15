IXIR Price (IXIR)
The live price of IXIR (IXIR) today is 0.00709976 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. IXIR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key IXIR Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- IXIR price change within the day is +0.03%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the IXIR to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of IXIR to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of IXIR to USD was $ -0.0002749453.
In the past 60 days, the price change of IXIR to USD was $ -0.0010937031.
In the past 90 days, the price change of IXIR to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.03%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0002749453
|-3.87%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0010937031
|-15.40%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of IXIR: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+0.03%
+3.46%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
IXIR is a platform that makes it easy and safe to invest in new cryptocurrency projects. It helps protect your money and rewards you for each investment. IXIR also helps new projects reach more people.
|1 IXIR to VND
₫182.04494616
|1 IXIR to AUD
A$0.0111466232
|1 IXIR to GBP
￡0.00532482
|1 IXIR to EUR
€0.0062477888
|1 IXIR to USD
$0.00709976
|1 IXIR to MYR
RM0.0313099416
|1 IXIR to TRY
₺0.2704298584
|1 IXIR to JPY
¥1.0164016416
|1 IXIR to RUB
₽0.582890296
|1 IXIR to INR
₹0.60880442
|1 IXIR to IDR
Rp120.334897204
|1 IXIR to KRW
₩10.1280206328
|1 IXIR to PHP
₱0.402556392
|1 IXIR to EGP
￡E.0.3619457648
|1 IXIR to BRL
R$0.041533596
|1 IXIR to CAD
C$0.0097976688
|1 IXIR to BDT
৳0.8634018136
|1 IXIR to NGN
₦11.3960377688
|1 IXIR to UAH
₴0.2925811096
|1 IXIR to VES
Bs0.50408296
|1 IXIR to PKR
Rs1.9936836056
|1 IXIR to KZT
₸3.6766817136
|1 IXIR to THB
฿0.2384099408
|1 IXIR to TWD
NT$0.2304582096
|1 IXIR to AED
د.إ0.0260561192
|1 IXIR to CHF
Fr0.0057508056
|1 IXIR to HKD
HK$0.05502314
|1 IXIR to MAD
.د.م0.0659567704
|1 IXIR to MXN
$0.142350188