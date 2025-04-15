ivault Price (IVT)
The live price of ivault (IVT) today is 0.01638904 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.65M USD. IVT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ivault Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- ivault price change within the day is +0.21%
- It has a circulating supply of 162.00M USD
During today, the price change of ivault to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ivault to USD was $ -0.0034827890.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ivault to USD was $ -0.0083904919.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ivault to USD was $ -0.03072257843676429.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.21%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0034827890
|-21.25%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0083904919
|-51.19%
|90 Days
|$ -0.03072257843676429
|-65.21%
Discover the latest price analysis of ivault: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.05%
+0.21%
+5.56%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The ivault Token powers the "ivault - Share, earn, connect" mobile app for iOS and Android. It gives you access to earning cash by renting and selling items, connecting with like-minded people, and earning rewards by collecting eco-points. Using ivault is inherently more sustainable than buying new. It bypasses today’s inflationary pressures and strengthens neighborliness – while helping to cut the carbon pressure that comes from manufacturing unnecessary “stuff”. Join the revolution! ivault is the next-gen Web3 lifestyle app rewarding sustainable actions.
|1 IVT to VND
₫420.23137464
|1 IVT to AUD
A$0.0258946832
|1 IVT to GBP
￡0.01229178
|1 IVT to EUR
€0.0144223552
|1 IVT to USD
$0.01638904
|1 IVT to MYR
RM0.0722756664
|1 IVT to TRY
₺0.6234390816
|1 IVT to JPY
¥2.3533022536
|1 IVT to RUB
₽1.3478346496
|1 IVT to INR
₹1.4097852208
|1 IVT to IDR
Rp273.1505574064
|1 IVT to KRW
₩23.3794572312
|1 IVT to PHP
₱0.9346669512
|1 IVT to EGP
￡E.0.8356771496
|1 IVT to BRL
R$0.095875884
|1 IVT to CAD
C$0.0226168752
|1 IVT to BDT
৳1.9911044696
|1 IVT to NGN
₦26.3065397752
|1 IVT to UAH
₴0.6765395712
|1 IVT to VES
Bs1.16362184
|1 IVT to PKR
Rs4.59712572
|1 IVT to KZT
₸8.4872282544
|1 IVT to THB
฿0.5505078536
|1 IVT to TWD
NT$0.5306771152
|1 IVT to AED
د.إ0.0601477768
|1 IVT to CHF
Fr0.0132751224
|1 IVT to HKD
HK$0.12701506
|1 IVT to MAD
.د.م0.1517625104
|1 IVT to MXN
$0.3289280328