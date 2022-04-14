ITO ($ITO) Information

$ITO was $NEIRO's first name before it was adopted by Kabosu Mama. $ITO was the second ever token deployed by the same deployer of $NEIRO CTO just 1 day after.

Proof of Neiro deployer origin can be found on the blockchain here :

NEIRO deployment https://etherscan.io/tx/0x8285217afc01c75b316fe5e2edabd31ef225b7bceb1bb8556c44778b47ee90d6

ITO deployment https://etherscan.io/tx/0x91d91f8d8c51e05b7c99677c5e2a853cb3739cadee7bd1afefa1115bdbce3ac2