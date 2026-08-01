Ithaca Protocol Price (ITHACA)
The live Ithaca Protocol (ITHACA) price today is $ 0, with a 1.28% change over the past 24 hours. The current ITHACA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ITHACA.
Ithaca Protocol currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 258,817, with a circulating supply of 666.86M ITHACA. During the last 24 hours, ITHACA traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.116504, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, ITHACA moved -0.34% in the last hour and -4.12% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 47.87K.
The current Market Cap of Ithaca Protocol is $ 258.82K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 47.87K. The circulating supply of ITHACA is 666.86M, with a total supply of 899999900.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 349.30K.
-0.34%
-1.27%
-4.12%
-4.12%
During today, the price change of Ithaca Protocol to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Ithaca Protocol to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Ithaca Protocol to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Ithaca Protocol to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.27%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-64.90%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-81.03%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of Ithaca Protocol could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Ithaca is a non-custodial, composable, option, option strategies and structured products (and soon) protocol on Arbitrum (and soon on Base and Solana) underpinned by a provably optimal, auction-based matching engine.
Current Rankings Ithaca already ranks consistently between #1 and #4 option protocols in terms of volumes and premia on DefiLlama, having been live for few months and liquidity ramping up.
Vision Ithaca will be the no1 option protocol across chains Why options? Option market is huge everywhere; never a ‘demand for options‘ challenge, always ‘liquidity’; Ithaca solved this. 'It is easy to build a perp product when you have an option market. It is very hard to build an option market when you just got perps.'
Ithaca will be the 'Uniswap of Options' Similar to how a protocol would seed an AMM pool to generate liquidity on spot trading of their token, Ithaca has built innovative modular infrastructure that allows for instant spin up of complete liquid option / option strategy / structured product markets on any underlying.
Market Traction Ithaca already is showing traction with knowledgeable power users that can access for the first time ( not only in DeFi, but also in CeFi and TradFi )
Product Offerings
Ithaca has put together infrastructure that encompasses as special cases all vault and structured product offerings. A listing will create the hype for every user that has tried inferior products to access a superior offering
While the Ithaca Matching Engine frequent batch auction framework levels the playing field for users protecting from high frequency traders and MEV extractors.
IthacaGPT allow non sophisticated users to translate nuanced views into, potentially complicated, option strategies. Perps can’t compete; no other protocol (TradFi / CeFi) can compete with Ithaca.
Team Most experienced trading and BD team in the market across go to market verticals; professionals; institutional, traditional retail, Degens; principals have traded for decades in Tradfi option markets and ran a successful crypto vol proprietary trading business.
Market Making Infrastructure Alongside the organic liquidity generation inherent in the building block decomposition methodology, a supporting vol market-making infrastructure is getting launched
Airdrop A liquidity-supportive point system has supported strong community growth since the emergence from stealth. Ithaca Airdrop Season One: https://blog.ithacaprotocol.io/blog/ithaca-airdrop-season-one
Funding Pre-seed round 1 year ago led by Cumberland and Wintermute.
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What is the live trading price of Ithaca Protocol today?
The current trading price of Ithaca Protocol stands at £, updated in real time. This price reflects aggregated data across multiple markets, ensuring an accurate representation of global supply and demand.
How much trading activity is happening for ITHACA?
ITHACA recorded a 24-hour trading volume of £--. This metric is important for evaluating liquidity conditions — higher volume generally indicates more active markets and smoother order execution.
What is today's price performance for Ithaca Protocol?
In the last 24 hours, Ithaca Protocol has seen a price movement of -1.27%. A positive trend suggests stronger buying interest, while a negative trend may reflect short-term selling pressure or broader market downturns.
What pricing range has Ithaca Protocol traded in today?
Within the past day, Ithaca Protocol fluctuated between £ and £, giving traders insight into intraday volatility and potential support/resistance levels.
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