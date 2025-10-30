ItForTheBiscuit (RISK) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.00139508$ 0.00139508 $ 0.00139508 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -0.39% Price Change (1D) -12.72% Price Change (7D) -20.73% Price Change (7D) -20.73%

ItForTheBiscuit (RISK) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, RISK traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. RISK's all-time high price is $ 0.00139508, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, RISK has changed by -0.39% over the past hour, -12.72% over 24 hours, and -20.73% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

ItForTheBiscuit (RISK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 95.11K$ 95.11K $ 95.11K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 95.11K$ 95.11K $ 95.11K Circulation Supply 920.30M 920.30M 920.30M Total Supply 920,296,414.733632 920,296,414.733632 920,296,414.733632

The current Market Cap of ItForTheBiscuit is $ 95.11K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of RISK is 920.30M, with a total supply of 920296414.733632. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 95.11K.