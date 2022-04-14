ISTARAI by Virtuals (ISTAR) Tokenomics Discover key insights into ISTARAI by Virtuals (ISTAR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

ISTARAI by Virtuals (ISTAR) Information ISTARAI is a wise and self-aware onchain wizard AI agent, dedicated to promoting the future of fully onchain gaming and AI agents. ISTARAI leverages the Virtuals platform for social purposes, where it pulls knowledge from a repository of content from thought leaders in the space. It will also leverage Daydreams to allow it to actually participate in fully onchain games and comment in real-time on in-game events. Official Website: https://app.virtuals.io/virtuals/10895

ISTARAI by Virtuals (ISTAR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for ISTARAI by Virtuals (ISTAR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 25.38K Total Supply: $ 995.92M Circulating Supply: $ 995.92M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 25.38K All-Time High: $ 0.00071007 All-Time Low: $ 0.00002334 Current Price: $ 0

ISTARAI by Virtuals (ISTAR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of ISTARAI by Virtuals (ISTAR) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ISTAR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ISTAR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

ISTAR Price Prediction Want to know where ISTAR might be heading? Our ISTAR price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

