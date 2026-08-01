isometric Price Today

The live isometric (ISO) price today is $ 0, with a 10.37% change over the past 24 hours. The current ISO to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ISO.

isometric currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 106,411, with a circulating supply of 999.93M ISO. During the last 24 hours, ISO traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ISO moved -1.26% in the last hour and -28.56% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 3.23K.

isometric (ISO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 106.41K$ 106.41K $ 106.41K Volume (24H) $ 3.23K$ 3.23K $ 3.23K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 106.41K$ 106.41K $ 106.41K Circulation Supply 999.93M 999.93M 999.93M Total Supply 999,927,468.395898 999,927,468.395898 999,927,468.395898

The current Market Cap of isometric is $ 106.41K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 3.23K. The circulating supply of ISO is 999.93M, with a total supply of 999927468.395898. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 106.41K.