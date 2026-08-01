ISKRA Token Price Today

The live ISKRA Token (ISK) price today is $ 0, with a 0.02% change over the past 24 hours. The current ISK to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ISK.

ISKRA Token currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 385,648, with a circulating supply of 619.77M ISK. During the last 24 hours, ISK traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.619073, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ISK moved +0.00% in the last hour and -0.55% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 67.05.

ISKRA Token (ISK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 385.65K$ 385.65K $ 385.65K Volume (24H) $ 67.05$ 67.05 $ 67.05 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 620.29K$ 620.29K $ 620.29K Circulation Supply 619.77M 619.77M 619.77M Total Supply 996,852,899.71 996,852,899.71 996,852,899.71

The current Market Cap of ISKRA Token is $ 385.65K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 67.05. The circulating supply of ISK is 619.77M, with a total supply of 996852899.71. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 620.29K.