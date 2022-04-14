Ishi Go (ISHI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Ishi Go (ISHI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Ishi Go (ISHI) Information $ISHI is a tribute to the true origin of the Shiba Inu breed. Ishi, born in 1930, is recognized as the official Father of the Shiba Inu. This project honors the legacy and history behind one of the most iconic dog lineages in the world, which later inspired legendary tokens like $DOGE, $SHIB, $FLOKI, $CHEEMS, $BONK, and $NEIRO. $ISHI brings this story on-chain for a new generation of holders to celebrate and preserve. Official Website: https://shibainusfather.meme/ Whitepaper: https://shibainusfather.meme/ Buy ISHI Now!

Ishi Go (ISHI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Ishi Go (ISHI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 42.64K $ 42.64K $ 42.64K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 42.64K $ 42.64K $ 42.64K All-Time High: $ 0.00194537 $ 0.00194537 $ 0.00194537 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Ishi Go (ISHI) price

Ishi Go (ISHI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Ishi Go (ISHI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ISHI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ISHI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ISHI's tokenomics, explore ISHI token's live price!

ISHI Price Prediction Want to know where ISHI might be heading? Our ISHI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See ISHI token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!