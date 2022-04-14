Isengard NFT Marketplace (ISET-84E55E) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Isengard NFT Marketplace (ISET-84E55E), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Isengard NFT Marketplace (ISET-84E55E) Information

The NFT Marketplace on #ElrondNetwork . Buy, sell and explore in the Elrond NFT Universe.

Official Website:
https://isengard.market/

Isengard NFT Marketplace (ISET-84E55E) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Isengard NFT Marketplace (ISET-84E55E), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00
Total Supply:
$ 500.00M
$ 500.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 45.16K
$ 45.16K
All-Time High:
$ 0.167432
$ 0.167432
All-Time Low:
$ 0.0000785
$ 0.0000785
Current Price:
$ 0
$ 0

Isengard NFT Marketplace (ISET-84E55E) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Isengard NFT Marketplace (ISET-84E55E) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of ISET-84E55E tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many ISET-84E55E tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand ISET-84E55E's tokenomics, explore ISET-84E55E token's live price!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.