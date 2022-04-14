Isaac X (ISAACX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Isaac X (ISAACX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Isaac X (ISAACX) Information Isaac X – The first infrastructure for autonomous scientific agents. Research agents that create, compute, and collaborate autonomously based on cybernetic principles. Our vision is to dramatically accelerate scientific progress by allowing AI agents to work continuously on research problems, coordinated through token incentives. Building on our established workspace and proven track record in research automation, we're now deploying the first generation of autonomous research agents that will transform how scientific discovery happens. Official Website: https://www.isaacx.ai Buy ISAACX Now!

Isaac X (ISAACX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Isaac X (ISAACX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 337.68K Total Supply: $ 999.95M Circulating Supply: $ 732.26M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 461.13K All-Time High: $ 0.00437711 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00046084

Isaac X (ISAACX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Isaac X (ISAACX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ISAACX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ISAACX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ISAACX's tokenomics, explore ISAACX token's live price!

