IRVUS TOKEN Price Today

The live IRVUS TOKEN (IRVUS) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current IRVUS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per IRVUS.

IRVUS TOKEN currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 21,592, with a circulating supply of 928.83M IRVUS. During the last 24 hours, IRVUS traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, IRVUS moved -- in the last hour and -2.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

IRVUS TOKEN (IRVUS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 21.59K$ 21.59K $ 21.59K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 21.59K$ 21.59K $ 21.59K Circulation Supply 928.83M 928.83M 928.83M Total Supply 928,829,647.2532263 928,829,647.2532263 928,829,647.2532263

The current Market Cap of IRVUS TOKEN is $ 21.59K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of IRVUS is 928.83M, with a total supply of 928829647.2532263. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 21.59K.