Iron Claw Price Today

The live Iron Claw (IRONCLAW) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current IRONCLAW to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per IRONCLAW.

Iron Claw currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 23,490, with a circulating supply of 100.00B IRONCLAW. During the last 24 hours, IRONCLAW traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, IRONCLAW moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Iron Claw (IRONCLAW) Market Information

Market Cap $ 23.49K$ 23.49K $ 23.49K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 23.49K$ 23.49K $ 23.49K Circulation Supply 100.00B 100.00B 100.00B Total Supply 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Iron Claw is $ 23.49K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of IRONCLAW is 100.00B, with a total supply of 100000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 23.49K.