IRL ANI (URI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00001437 $ 0.00001437 $ 0.00001437 24H Low $ 0.00001724 $ 0.00001724 $ 0.00001724 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00001437$ 0.00001437 $ 0.00001437 24H High $ 0.00001724$ 0.00001724 $ 0.00001724 All Time High $ 0.00006802$ 0.00006802 $ 0.00006802 Lowest Price $ 0.00001306$ 0.00001306 $ 0.00001306 Price Change (1H) -0.68% Price Change (1D) -2.87% Price Change (7D) -19.50% Price Change (7D) -19.50%

IRL ANI (URI) real-time price is $0.00001437. Over the past 24 hours, URI traded between a low of $ 0.00001437 and a high of $ 0.00001724, showing active market volatility. URI's all-time high price is $ 0.00006802, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00001306.

In terms of short-term performance, URI has changed by -0.68% over the past hour, -2.87% over 24 hours, and -19.50% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

IRL ANI (URI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 14.38K$ 14.38K $ 14.38K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 14.38K$ 14.38K $ 14.38K Circulation Supply 999.65M 999.65M 999.65M Total Supply 999,652,634.3656226 999,652,634.3656226 999,652,634.3656226

The current Market Cap of IRL ANI is $ 14.38K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of URI is 999.65M, with a total supply of 999652634.3656226. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 14.38K.