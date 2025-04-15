Iris Ecosystem Price (IRISTOKEN)
The live price of Iris Ecosystem (IRISTOKEN) today is 0.00303492 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. IRISTOKEN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Iris Ecosystem Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Iris Ecosystem price change within the day is +0.04%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Iris Ecosystem to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Iris Ecosystem to USD was $ +0.0000016780.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Iris Ecosystem to USD was $ +0.0000370323.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Iris Ecosystem to USD was $ +0.0000014996245291926.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.04%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000016780
|+0.06%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0000370323
|+1.22%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0000014996245291926
|+0.05%
Discover the latest price analysis of Iris Ecosystem: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.14%
+0.04%
+0.15%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
AN ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE-DRIVEN ECOSYSTEM FOR CRYPTO INVESTORS We use artificial intelligence tools to find the best market signals as well as the best projects to help crypto investors in their investment choices through our APP Iris. Iris also integrates a decentralized p2p exchange protocol as well as a play2earn to stimulate the community and accelerate token burning. IRIS is a system aiming to put business intelligence at the blockchain service to help investors of all sizes optimise their investment options. To do so, Iris offers a mobile application Iris App that analyses the most relevant projects on the market and sends real-time signals of the best opportunities (the best APYs of Staking/Farming, projects before their listing on CMC and CG, high yielding low cap projects and much more). Iris token will be the token used in the ecosystem. To benefit from the platform's premium services, users must hold a quantity of Iris tokens in staking. Holders are thus doubly rewarded by having access to the Iris App services and reflections. They will no longer focus on the token's price as it will be used as a means of unlocking services, and there will be no interest in parting with it, which will result in a stable and gradual increase in the value of the token. The token incorporates a manual burn system, a reflection system that rewards holders after each transaction.
|1 IRISTOKEN to VND
₫77.81838372
|1 IRISTOKEN to AUD
A$0.0047648244
|1 IRISTOKEN to GBP
￡0.00227619
|1 IRISTOKEN to EUR
€0.0026707296
|1 IRISTOKEN to USD
$0.00303492
|1 IRISTOKEN to MYR
RM0.0133839972
|1 IRISTOKEN to TRY
₺0.1156001028
|1 IRISTOKEN to JPY
¥0.4344791472
|1 IRISTOKEN to RUB
₽0.249166932
|1 IRISTOKEN to INR
₹0.26024439
|1 IRISTOKEN to IDR
Rp51.439314318
|1 IRISTOKEN to KRW
₩4.3294044276
|1 IRISTOKEN to PHP
₱0.172079964
|1 IRISTOKEN to EGP
￡E.0.1547202216
|1 IRISTOKEN to BRL
R$0.017754282
|1 IRISTOKEN to CAD
C$0.0041881896
|1 IRISTOKEN to BDT
৳0.3690766212
|1 IRISTOKEN to NGN
₦4.8714411396
|1 IRISTOKEN to UAH
₴0.1250690532
|1 IRISTOKEN to VES
Bs0.21547932
|1 IRISTOKEN to PKR
Rs0.8522358852
|1 IRISTOKEN to KZT
₸1.5716636712
|1 IRISTOKEN to THB
฿0.1019126136
|1 IRISTOKEN to TWD
NT$0.0985135032
|1 IRISTOKEN to AED
د.إ0.0111381564
|1 IRISTOKEN to CHF
Fr0.0024582852
|1 IRISTOKEN to HKD
HK$0.02352063
|1 IRISTOKEN to MAD
.د.م0.0281944068
|1 IRISTOKEN to MXN
$0.060850146