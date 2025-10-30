IoTAI (IOTAI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00898568, 24H High $ 0.01001648, All Time High $ 0.04887246, Lowest Price $ 0.00293688, Price Change (1H) -0.61%, Price Change (1D) -10.46%, Price Change (7D) -16.29%

IoTAI (IOTAI) real-time price is $0.00896868. Over the past 24 hours, IOTAI traded between a low of $ 0.00898568 and a high of $ 0.01001648, showing active market volatility. IOTAI's all-time high price is $ 0.04887246, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00293688.

In terms of short-term performance, IOTAI has changed by -0.61% over the past hour, -10.46% over 24 hours, and -16.29% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

IoTAI (IOTAI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 896.87K, Volume (24H) --, Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 896.87K, Circulation Supply 100.00M, Total Supply 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of IoTAI is $ 896.87K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of IOTAI is 100.00M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 896.87K.