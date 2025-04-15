Ion Price (ION)
The live price of Ion (ION) today is 100.39 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.14M USD. ION to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Ion Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Ion price change within the day is -0.30%
- It has a circulating supply of 21.29K USD
Get real-time price updates of the ION to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ION price information.
During today, the price change of Ion to USD was $ -0.3066104835722.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Ion to USD was $ -29.0748212930.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Ion to USD was $ -38.4171247320.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Ion to USD was $ -174.6082125325733.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.3066104835722
|-0.30%
|30 Days
|$ -29.0748212930
|-28.96%
|60 Days
|$ -38.4171247320
|-38.26%
|90 Days
|$ -174.6082125325733
|-63.49%
Discover the latest price analysis of Ion: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.72%
-0.30%
+1.28%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Ion is a secondary native token on the Osmosis chain based on Cosmos SDK
|1 ION to VND
₫2,574,099.99
|1 ION to AUD
A$158.6162
|1 ION to GBP
￡75.2925
|1 ION to EUR
€88.3432
|1 ION to USD
$100.39
|1 ION to MYR
RM442.7199
|1 ION to TRY
₺3,818.8356
|1 ION to JPY
¥14,415.0001
|1 ION to RUB
₽8,256.0736
|1 ION to INR
₹8,635.5478
|1 ION to IDR
Rp1,673,165.9974
|1 ION to KRW
₩143,209.3467
|1 ION to PHP
₱5,725.2417
|1 ION to EGP
￡E.5,118.8861
|1 ION to BRL
R$587.2815
|1 ION to CAD
C$138.5382
|1 ION to BDT
৳12,196.3811
|1 ION to NGN
₦161,139.0007
|1 ION to UAH
₴4,144.0992
|1 ION to VES
Bs7,127.69
|1 ION to PKR
Rs28,159.395
|1 ION to KZT
₸51,987.9654
|1 ION to THB
฿3,372.1001
|1 ION to TWD
NT$3,250.6282
|1 ION to AED
د.إ368.4313
|1 ION to CHF
Fr81.3159
|1 ION to HKD
HK$778.0225
|1 ION to MAD
.د.م929.6114
|1 ION to MXN
$2,014.8273