Invest Zone Price Today

The live Invest Zone (IVFUN) price today is $ 0, with a 0.60% change over the past 24 hours. The current IVFUN to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per IVFUN.

Invest Zone currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 141,275, with a circulating supply of 1.00B IVFUN. During the last 24 hours, IVFUN traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0425846, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, IVFUN moved -- in the last hour and +0.57% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 20.18.

Invest Zone (IVFUN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 141.28K$ 141.28K $ 141.28K Volume (24H) $ 20.18$ 20.18 $ 20.18 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 141.28K$ 141.28K $ 141.28K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Invest Zone is $ 141.28K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 20.18. The circulating supply of IVFUN is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 141.28K.