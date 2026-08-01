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The live Invesco Short Duration US Government Securities Fund price today is 11.18 USD.USTB market cap is 945,208,958 USD. Track real-time USTB to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Invesco Short Duration US Government Securities Fund price today is 11.18 USD.USTB market cap is 945,208,958 USD. Track real-time USTB to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Invesco Short Duration US Government Securities Fund Logo

Invesco Short Duration US Government Securities Fund Price (USTB)

Unlisted

1 USTB to USD Live Price:

$11.18
$11.18$11.18
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Invesco Short Duration US Government Securities Fund (USTB) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 02:52:51 (UTC+8)

Invesco Short Duration US Government Securities Fund Price Today

The live Invesco Short Duration US Government Securities Fund (USTB) price today is $ 11.18, with a 0.03% change over the past 24 hours. The current USTB to USD conversion rate is $ 11.18 per USTB.

Invesco Short Duration US Government Securities Fund currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 945,208,958, with a circulating supply of 84.53M USTB. During the last 24 hours, USTB traded between $ 11.18 (low) and $ 11.18 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 11.18, while the all-time low was $ 10.29.

In short-term performance, USTB moved 0.00% in the last hour and +0.07% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 0.00.

Invesco Short Duration US Government Securities Fund (USTB) Market Information

$ 945.21M
$ 945.21M$ 945.21M

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 945.21M
$ 945.21M$ 945.21M

84.53M
84.53M 84.53M

84,528,880.556747
84,528,880.556747 84,528,880.556747

The current Market Cap of Invesco Short Duration US Government Securities Fund is $ 945.21M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 0.00. The circulating supply of USTB is 84.53M, with a total supply of 84528880.556747. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 945.21M.

Invesco Short Duration US Government Securities Fund Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 11.18
$ 11.18$ 11.18
24H Low
$ 11.18
$ 11.18$ 11.18
24H High

$ 11.18
$ 11.18$ 11.18

$ 11.18
$ 11.18$ 11.18

$ 11.18
$ 11.18$ 11.18

$ 10.29
$ 10.29$ 10.29

0.00%

+0.03%

+0.07%

+0.07%

Invesco Short Duration US Government Securities Fund (USTB) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Invesco Short Duration US Government Securities Fund to USD was $ +0.003249.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Invesco Short Duration US Government Securities Fund to USD was $ +0.0342454580.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Invesco Short Duration US Government Securities Fund to USD was $ +0.0646382880.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Invesco Short Duration US Government Securities Fund to USD was $ -0.002083.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.003249+0.03%
30 Days$ +0.0342454580+0.31%
60 Days$ +0.0646382880+0.58%
90 Days$ -0.002083-0.00%

Price Prediction for Invesco Short Duration US Government Securities Fund

Invesco Short Duration US Government Securities Fund (USTB) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of USTB in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Invesco Short Duration US Government Securities Fund (USTB) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Invesco Short Duration US Government Securities Fund could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Invesco Short Duration US Government Securities Fund will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for USTB price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Invesco Short Duration US Government Securities Fund Price Prediction.

What is Invesco Short Duration US Government Securities Fund (USTB)

USTB’s innovative structure and partnership with established service providers breaks new ground in the private funds space.

The fund invests in short duration U.S. Treasury and U.S. Agency securities, targeting the federal funds rate, with a 0.15% management fee.1

Accepted U.S. Qualified Purchasers are able to subscribe to and redeem from the Fund using USDC2 at a daily NAV which is calculated by NAV Consulting. USTB’s Ethereum-based Allowlist enables on-chain ownership, transfer, and compliance. Additionally in the future, it is likely that peer-to-peer transactions will be possible, subject to applicable restrictions.

The Fund’s flexibility carries through to custody; investors can self-custody USTB in the on-chain addresses of their choice, such as an EOA, multi-sig, or MPC wallet. Additionally, investors can choose to utilize Anchorage Digital Bank National Association, a custodian and federally chartered bank, or BitGo, a qualified custodian and New York state chartered trust.

Superstate, an Exempt Reporting Adviser, serves as the Fund’s investment manager, with Federated Hermes serving as the Fund’s sub-advisor. USTB is a series of a Delaware Trust, which is legally separate from Superstate. For more Fund details, please consult the USTB information page.

USTB marks the start of our mission to tokenize the world’s assets. We’re committed to developing regulated, modern investing products that enhance investment opportunities for institutions, and, ultimately, all investors.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Invesco Short Duration US Government Securities Fund (USTB) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Category :

Ethereum EcosystemPlume Network EcosystemReal World Assets (RWA)

About Invesco Short Duration US Government Securities Fund

What is the live trading price of Invesco Short Duration US Government Securities Fund today?

The current trading price of Invesco Short Duration US Government Securities Fund stands at £8.2405502533380000, updated in real time. This price reflects aggregated data across multiple markets, ensuring an accurate representation of global supply and demand.

How much trading activity is happening for USTB?

USTB recorded a 24-hour trading volume of £--. This metric is important for evaluating liquidity conditions — higher volume generally indicates more active markets and smoother order execution.

What is today's price performance for Invesco Short Duration US Government Securities Fund?

In the last 24 hours, Invesco Short Duration US Government Securities Fund has seen a price movement of 0.02%. A positive trend suggests stronger buying interest, while a negative trend may reflect short-term selling pressure or broader market downturns.

What pricing range has Invesco Short Duration US Government Securities Fund traded in today?

Within the past day, Invesco Short Duration US Government Securities Fund fluctuated between £8.2405502533380000 and £8.2405502533380000, giving traders insight into intraday volatility and potential support/resistance levels.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Invesco Short Duration US Government Securities Fund

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 02:52:51 (UTC+8)

Invesco Short Duration US Government Securities Fund (USTB) Important Industry Updates

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02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
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02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
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