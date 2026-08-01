Invesco Short Duration US Government Securities Fund Price (USTB)
The live Invesco Short Duration US Government Securities Fund (USTB) price today is $ 11.18, with a 0.03% change over the past 24 hours. The current USTB to USD conversion rate is $ 11.18 per USTB.
Invesco Short Duration US Government Securities Fund currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 945,208,958, with a circulating supply of 84.53M USTB. During the last 24 hours, USTB traded between $ 11.18 (low) and $ 11.18 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 11.18, while the all-time low was $ 10.29.
In short-term performance, USTB moved 0.00% in the last hour and +0.07% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 0.00.
The current Market Cap of Invesco Short Duration US Government Securities Fund is $ 945.21M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 0.00. The circulating supply of USTB is 84.53M, with a total supply of 84528880.556747. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 945.21M.
0.00%
+0.03%
+0.07%
+0.07%
During today, the price change of Invesco Short Duration US Government Securities Fund to USD was $ +0.003249.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Invesco Short Duration US Government Securities Fund to USD was $ +0.0342454580.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Invesco Short Duration US Government Securities Fund to USD was $ +0.0646382880.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Invesco Short Duration US Government Securities Fund to USD was $ -0.002083.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.003249
|+0.03%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0342454580
|+0.31%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0646382880
|+0.58%
|90 Days
|$ -0.002083
|-0.00%
In 2040, the price of Invesco Short Duration US Government Securities Fund could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
USTB’s innovative structure and partnership with established service providers breaks new ground in the private funds space.
The fund invests in short duration U.S. Treasury and U.S. Agency securities, targeting the federal funds rate, with a 0.15% management fee.1
Accepted U.S. Qualified Purchasers are able to subscribe to and redeem from the Fund using USDC2 at a daily NAV which is calculated by NAV Consulting. USTB’s Ethereum-based Allowlist enables on-chain ownership, transfer, and compliance. Additionally in the future, it is likely that peer-to-peer transactions will be possible, subject to applicable restrictions.
The Fund’s flexibility carries through to custody; investors can self-custody USTB in the on-chain addresses of their choice, such as an EOA, multi-sig, or MPC wallet. Additionally, investors can choose to utilize Anchorage Digital Bank National Association, a custodian and federally chartered bank, or BitGo, a qualified custodian and New York state chartered trust.
Superstate, an Exempt Reporting Adviser, serves as the Fund’s investment manager, with Federated Hermes serving as the Fund’s sub-advisor. USTB is a series of a Delaware Trust, which is legally separate from Superstate. For more Fund details, please consult the USTB information page.
USTB marks the start of our mission to tokenize the world’s assets. We’re committed to developing regulated, modern investing products that enhance investment opportunities for institutions, and, ultimately, all investors.
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What is the live trading price of Invesco Short Duration US Government Securities Fund today?
The current trading price of Invesco Short Duration US Government Securities Fund stands at £8.2405502533380000, updated in real time. This price reflects aggregated data across multiple markets, ensuring an accurate representation of global supply and demand.
How much trading activity is happening for USTB?
USTB recorded a 24-hour trading volume of £--. This metric is important for evaluating liquidity conditions — higher volume generally indicates more active markets and smoother order execution.
What is today's price performance for Invesco Short Duration US Government Securities Fund?
In the last 24 hours, Invesco Short Duration US Government Securities Fund has seen a price movement of 0.02%. A positive trend suggests stronger buying interest, while a negative trend may reflect short-term selling pressure or broader market downturns.
What pricing range has Invesco Short Duration US Government Securities Fund traded in today?
Within the past day, Invesco Short Duration US Government Securities Fund fluctuated between £8.2405502533380000 and £8.2405502533380000, giving traders insight into intraday volatility and potential support/resistance levels.
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