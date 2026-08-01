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The live Inverse Finance price today is 8,8 USD.INV market cap is 6.144.432 USD. Track real-time INV to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Inverse Finance price today is 8,8 USD.INV market cap is 6.144.432 USD. Track real-time INV to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Inverse Finance Logo

Inverse Finance Price (INV)

Unlisted

1 INV to USD Live Price:

$8,6
$8,6$8,6
%0,001D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Inverse Finance (INV) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 02:52:22 (UTC+8)

Inverse Finance Price Today

The live Inverse Finance (INV) price today is $ 8,8, with a 0,97% change over the past 24 hours. The current INV to USD conversion rate is $ 8,8 per INV.

Inverse Finance currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 6.144.432, with a circulating supply of 710,03K INV. During the last 24 hours, INV traded between $ 8,41 (low) and $ 9,66 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.075,09, while the all-time low was $ 8,28.

In short-term performance, INV moved +%0,33 in the last hour and +%2,35 over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 626,23K.

Inverse Finance (INV) Market Information

$ 6,14M
$ 6,14M$ 6,14M

$ 626,23K
$ 626,23K$ 626,23K

$ 6,29M
$ 6,29M$ 6,29M

710,03K
710,03K 710,03K

727.000,0
727.000,0 727.000,0

The current Market Cap of Inverse Finance is $ 6,14M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 626,23K. The circulating supply of INV is 710,03K, with a total supply of 727000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6,29M.

Inverse Finance Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 8,41
$ 8,41$ 8,41
24H Low
$ 9,66
$ 9,66$ 9,66
24H High

$ 8,41
$ 8,41$ 8,41

$ 9,66
$ 9,66$ 9,66

$ 2.075,09
$ 2.075,09$ 2.075,09

$ 8,28
$ 8,28$ 8,28

+%0,33

-%0,97

+%2,35

+%2,35

Inverse Finance (INV) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Inverse Finance to USD was $ -0,08660008114713236.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Inverse Finance to USD was $ -1,5459716800.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Inverse Finance to USD was $ -1,1483560000.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Inverse Finance to USD was $ -0,00104586900683.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0,08660008114713236-%0,97
30 Days$ -1,5459716800-%17,56
60 Days$ -1,1483560000-%13,04
90 Days$ -0,00104586900683-%0,00

Price Prediction for Inverse Finance

Inverse Finance (INV) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of INV in 2030 is $ -- along with %0,00 growth rate.
Inverse Finance (INV) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Inverse Finance could potentially see a growth of %0,00. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Inverse Finance will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for INV price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Inverse Finance Price Prediction.

What is Inverse Finance (INV)

Inverse Finance is the decentralized autonomous organization that develops and manages the FiRM fixed rate lending protocol, the DOLA debt-backed, decentralized stablecoin, and sDOLA, the yield-bearing version of DOLA. Inverse on-chain governance uses the INV governance token, which generates revenue sharing for stakers. Originally founded by Nour Haridy in late 2020, the Inverse Finance code base is open source and maintained by the community.

What is INV? INV is the governance token for Inverse Finance.

How to obtain INV? You can purchase INV on Curve and Balancer

What is Inverse Finance? Inverse Finance is a lending and stablecoin protocol.

What is FiRM? FiRM, the Fixed Rate Market, is Inverse Finance’s fixed rate lending protocol that implements a new DeFi primitive called DOLA Borrowing Rights. Borrowers on FiRM may borrow at fixed rates for unlimited durations. A novel money market architecture, Personal Collateral Escrows, ensures that different tokens from different users are not co-mingled.

What is DOLA? DOLA is a decentralized, synthetic stablecoin pegged to the US Dollar. It is designed to be valued as close to $1 as possible with minimal volatility. DOLA is debt-backed rather than algorithmic, meaning that DOLA is over-collateralized with assets like stETH, WBTC, and others. A yield-bearing version of DOLA, sDOLA, captures revenue from borrowers on FiRM and rewards users who stake their DOLA in exchange for sDOLA. How does Inverse Finance generate revenue from DOLA? Inverse Finance generates revenue from DOLA lending on FiRM and on third party lending protocols like Fraxlend and Llamalend. In addition, Inverse Finance generates treasury operations revenue from the deployment of assets to DEX liquidity pools where the DAO earns a percentage of the swap fees.

Where can you buy Inverse Finance? INV tokens can be traded on centralized crypto exchanges and decentralized exchanges. The most popular exchange to buy and trade Inverse Finance is Coinbase. Other popular options include Curve and MEXC.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Inverse Finance

What is the live value of Inverse Finance today?

Today, Inverse Finance trades at £6.486300736080000, experiencing a price movement of -0.97% over the last 24 hours. This price shifts constantly, reflecting real-time market sentiment.

How volatile is INV right now?

The 24-hour volatility rate is --%, providing insight into how rapidly the token's price is moving. Higher volatility can create both trading opportunities and risk depending on market conditions.

What liquidity conditions does Inverse Finance have today?

Inverse Finance holds a liquidity score of --/100, which evaluates market depth across exchanges. Higher liquidity typically leads to tighter spreads and better execution for market orders.

What price levels has INV traded within today?

Over the past 24 hours, it has traded between £6.1988396807310000 and £7.1201892171060000. This range helps traders gauge support and resistance zones for short-term strategies.

What is today's trading volume for INV?

A total of £-- has been traded in the last day. Volume spikes often precede major price moves or shifts in market sentiment.

How should investors interpret Inverse Finance's risk level?

Risk is determined by volatility, liquidity depth, market rank, and supply distribution. As a Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Yield Farming,Yield Aggregator,Olympus Pro Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Fixed Interest asset built on --, INV's risk profile can fluctuate based on ecosystem updates or industry-wide trends.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Inverse Finance

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 02:52:22 (UTC+8)

Inverse Finance (INV) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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