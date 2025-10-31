Invariant (INVT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00103775 $ 0.00103775 $ 0.00103775 24H Low $ 0.00108224 $ 0.00108224 $ 0.00108224 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00103775$ 0.00103775 $ 0.00103775 24H High $ 0.00108224$ 0.00108224 $ 0.00108224 All Time High $ 0.00238396$ 0.00238396 $ 0.00238396 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) +3.46% Price Change (1D) -0.12% Price Change (7D) +1.91% Price Change (7D) +1.91%

Invariant (INVT) real-time price is $0.0010797. Over the past 24 hours, INVT traded between a low of $ 0.00103775 and a high of $ 0.00108224, showing active market volatility. INVT's all-time high price is $ 0.00238396, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, INVT has changed by +3.46% over the past hour, -0.12% over 24 hours, and +1.91% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Invariant (INVT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 42.72K$ 42.72K $ 42.72K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 194.35K$ 194.35K $ 194.35K Circulation Supply 39.56M 39.56M 39.56M Total Supply 180,000,000.0 180,000,000.0 180,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Invariant is $ 42.72K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of INVT is 39.56M, with a total supply of 180000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 194.35K.