International Business Machines xStock Price Today

The live International Business Machines xStock (IBMX) price today is $ 233.4, with a 2.19% change over the past 24 hours. The current IBMX to USD conversion rate is $ 233.4 per IBMX.

International Business Machines xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,001,656, with a circulating supply of 4.29K IBMX. During the last 24 hours, IBMX traded between $ 228.38 (low) and $ 238.57 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 340.56, while the all-time low was $ 201.03.

In short-term performance, IBMX moved +0.22% in the last hour and -1.11% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.13K.

International Business Machines xStock (IBMX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.00M$ 1.00M $ 1.00M Volume (24H) $ 1.13K$ 1.13K $ 1.13K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 74.56M$ 74.56M $ 74.56M Circulation Supply 4.29K 4.29K 4.29K Total Supply 319,434.4885567222 319,434.4885567222 319,434.4885567222

The current Market Cap of International Business Machines xStock is $ 1.00M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.13K. The circulating supply of IBMX is 4.29K, with a total supply of 319434.4885567222. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 74.56M.