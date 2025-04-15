Inter Stable Token Price (IST)
The live price of Inter Stable Token (IST) today is 0.996394 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.40M USD. IST to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Inter Stable Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Inter Stable Token price change within the day is -0.37%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.41M USD
Get real-time price updates of the IST to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate IST price information.
During today, the price change of Inter Stable Token to USD was $ -0.0037895471259367.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Inter Stable Token to USD was $ -0.0032442588.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Inter Stable Token to USD was $ -0.0081357562.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Inter Stable Token to USD was $ +0.0021485574541944.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0037895471259367
|-0.37%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0032442588
|-0.32%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0081357562
|-0.81%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0021485574541944
|+0.22%
Discover the latest price analysis of Inter Stable Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.13%
-0.37%
-0.21%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Inter Protocol (https://inter.trade/) is a community organized, decentralized application on the Agoric chain that implements the Inter Stable Token (IST), an overcollateralized, cryptocurrency-backed stable token for the interchain ecosystem. The Hardened JavaScript smart contracts are written using the Zoe framework, which relies on the Electronic Rights Transfer Protocol (ERTP) for token support. IST is designed to maintain parity with the US dollar (USD) for broad accessibility and is the native fee token for the Agoric platform, providing some of the core functionality and stability for the Agoric cryptoeconomy.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 IST to VND
₫25,548.538554
|1 IST to AUD
A$1.57430252
|1 IST to GBP
￡0.7472955
|1 IST to EUR
€0.87682672
|1 IST to USD
$0.996394
|1 IST to MYR
RM4.39409754
|1 IST to TRY
₺37.90282776
|1 IST to JPY
¥143.07221446
|1 IST to RUB
₽81.94344256
|1 IST to INR
₹85.70981188
|1 IST to IDR
Rp16,606.56002404
|1 IST to KRW
₩1,421.38593282
|1 IST to PHP
₱56.82434982
|1 IST to EGP
￡E.50.80613006
|1 IST to BRL
R$5.8289049
|1 IST to CAD
C$1.37502372
|1 IST to BDT
৳121.05190706
|1 IST to NGN
₦1,599.34190122
|1 IST to UAH
₴41.13114432
|1 IST to VES
Bs70.743974
|1 IST to PKR
Rs279.488517
|1 IST to KZT
₸515.99259684
|1 IST to THB
฿33.46887446
|1 IST to TWD
NT$32.26323772
|1 IST to AED
د.إ3.65676598
|1 IST to CHF
Fr0.80707914
|1 IST to HKD
HK$7.7220535
|1 IST to MAD
.د.م9.22660844
|1 IST to MXN
$19.99762758