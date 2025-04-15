IntentX Price (INTX)
The live price of IntentX (INTX) today is 0.051184 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.53M USD. INTX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key IntentX Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- IntentX price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 49.47M USD
During today, the price change of IntentX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of IntentX to USD was $ -0.0010253485.
In the past 60 days, the price change of IntentX to USD was $ -0.0042155091.
In the past 90 days, the price change of IntentX to USD was $ -0.08282805334209507.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0010253485
|-2.00%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0042155091
|-8.23%
|90 Days
|$ -0.08282805334209507
|-61.80%
IntentX is a next-generation intent-based OTC derivatives exchange offering perpetual futures trading. Trade over 274 Pairs with the deepest liquidity.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 INTX to VND
₫1,312.408944
|1 INTX to AUD
A$0.08087072
|1 INTX to GBP
￡0.038388
|1 INTX to EUR
€0.04504192
|1 INTX to USD
$0.051184
|1 INTX to MYR
RM0.22572144
|1 INTX to TRY
₺1.94703936
|1 INTX to JPY
¥7.34951056
|1 INTX to RUB
₽4.20937216
|1 INTX to INR
₹4.40284768
|1 INTX to IDR
Rp853.06632544
|1 INTX to KRW
₩73.01551152
|1 INTX to PHP
₱2.91902352
|1 INTX to EGP
￡E.2.60987216
|1 INTX to BRL
R$0.2994264
|1 INTX to CAD
C$0.07063392
|1 INTX to BDT
৳6.21834416
|1 INTX to NGN
₦82.15697392
|1 INTX to UAH
₴2.11287552
|1 INTX to VES
Bs3.634064
|1 INTX to PKR
Rs14.357112
|1 INTX to KZT
₸26.50614624
|1 INTX to THB
฿1.71927056
|1 INTX to TWD
NT$1.65733792
|1 INTX to AED
د.إ0.18784528
|1 INTX to CHF
Fr0.04145904
|1 INTX to HKD
HK$0.396676
|1 INTX to MAD
.د.م0.47396384
|1 INTX to MXN
$1.02726288