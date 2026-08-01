Intel xStock Price Today

The live Intel xStock (INTCX) price today is $ 95.91, with a 8.22% change over the past 24 hours. The current INTCX to USD conversion rate is $ 95.91 per INTCX.

Intel xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 7,506,171, with a circulating supply of 78.26K INTCX. During the last 24 hours, INTCX traded between $ 95.6 (low) and $ 111.63 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 608.91, while the all-time low was $ 32.43.

In short-term performance, INTCX moved -0.33% in the last hour and -1.71% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 57.70K.

Intel xStock (INTCX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 7.51M$ 7.51M $ 7.51M Volume (24H) $ 57.70K$ 57.70K $ 57.70K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 176.54M$ 176.54M $ 176.54M Circulation Supply 78.26K 78.26K 78.26K Total Supply 1,840,632.210318021 1,840,632.210318021 1,840,632.210318021

The current Market Cap of Intel xStock is $ 7.51M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 57.70K. The circulating supply of INTCX is 78.26K, with a total supply of 1840632.210318021. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 176.54M.