We are a team of experienced professionals dedicated to providing comprehensive insurance solutions for the digital and physical asset ecosystem. Our mission is to empower individuals and businesses to operate confidently in an evolving world. We strive to create a secure and reliable environment for all your valuable assets.
Our mission is to bridge the gap between traditional insurance and the evolving world of digital assets and physical property. We aim to provide accessible, reliable, and comprehensive coverage that empowers our clients to navigate the complexities of the modern financial landscape with confidence.
Understanding the tokenomics of INSURANCE (INSURANCE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of INSURANCE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many INSURANCE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
INSURANCE Price Prediction
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.