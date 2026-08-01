Instaclaw Price Today

The live Instaclaw (INSTACLAW) price today is $ 0, with a 0.59% change over the past 24 hours. The current INSTACLAW to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per INSTACLAW.

Instaclaw currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 264,509, with a circulating supply of 427.06M INSTACLAW. During the last 24 hours, INSTACLAW traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00262314, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, INSTACLAW moved -0.12% in the last hour and +6.37% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 822.12.

Instaclaw (INSTACLAW) Market Information

Market Cap $ 264.51K$ 264.51K $ 264.51K Volume (24H) $ 822.12$ 822.12 $ 822.12 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 619.37K$ 619.37K $ 619.37K Circulation Supply 427.06M 427.06M 427.06M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Instaclaw is $ 264.51K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 822.12. The circulating supply of INSTACLAW is 427.06M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 619.37K.