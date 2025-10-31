Inspira (INSPI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.00096958$ 0.00096958 $ 0.00096958 Lowest Price $ 0.00002762$ 0.00002762 $ 0.00002762 Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) -- Price Change (7D) +2.24% Price Change (7D) +2.24%

Inspira (INSPI) real-time price is $0.00002839. Over the past 24 hours, INSPI traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. INSPI's all-time high price is $ 0.00096958, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00002762.

In terms of short-term performance, INSPI has changed by -- over the past hour, -- over 24 hours, and +2.24% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Inspira (INSPI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 12.97K$ 12.97K $ 12.97K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 28.39K$ 28.39K $ 28.39K Circulation Supply 456.90M 456.90M 456.90M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Inspira is $ 12.97K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of INSPI is 456.90M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 28.39K.