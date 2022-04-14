InsightX (INX) Tokenomics
At InsightX, our mission is to completely change the way people trade cryptocurrency. We do this by using the powerful Ethereum blockchain data. Our goal is to give traders valuable information that helps them make their trading strategies better.
We stand at the forefront of decentralized finance, aiming to expand the horizons of cryptocurrency utilization. Our main focus is on consistently exploring fresh and inventive concepts that can reshape the way people interact with digital currencies. We offer various tools and platforms, like wallet scanners and personalized dashboards, to make sure every trader can confidently navigate the world of digital assets.
We want to help traders succeed and feel confident in what they're doing. Join us on this big journey. We're driven by our ambition to make things happen, and every bit of information we provide brings us closer to a better financial future for everyone. Welcome to InsightX – where we're not just guessing what the future of finance will be like, we're shaping it.
Understanding the tokenomics of InsightX (INX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of INX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many INX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
INX Price Prediction
Want to know where INX might be heading? Our INX price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Disclaimer
