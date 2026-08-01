INMU Price Today

The live INMU (INMU) price today is $ 0, with a 9.69% change over the past 24 hours. The current INMU to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per INMU.

INMU currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 27,361, with a circulating supply of 964.95M INMU. During the last 24 hours, INMU traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00184125, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, INMU moved -0.01% in the last hour and -12.03% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

INMU (INMU) Market Information

Market Cap $ 27.36K$ 27.36K $ 27.36K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 27.36K$ 27.36K $ 27.36K Circulation Supply 964.95M 964.95M 964.95M Total Supply 964,944,167.361423 964,944,167.361423 964,944,167.361423

The current Market Cap of INMU is $ 27.36K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of INMU is 964.95M, with a total supply of 964944167.361423. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 27.36K.